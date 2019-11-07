TwentyFour Income Fund (LON:TFIF) Shares Down 0.1%

TwentyFour Income Fund Ltd (LON:TFIF) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 109.60 ($1.43) and last traded at GBX 109.95 ($1.44), 154,047 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 77% from the average session volume of 668,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110 ($1.44).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 108.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 103.70.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th were issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 17th.

About TwentyFour Income Fund (LON:TFIF)

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in asset backed securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the maturity spectrum.

