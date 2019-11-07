U Network (UUU) Price Hits $0.0008 on Exchanges

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. One U Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, DDEX, DEx.top and HADAX. During the last seven days, U Network has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. U Network has a total market capitalization of $5.49 million and approximately $346,756.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000059 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

U Network Profile

U Network (UUU) is a token. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. U Network’s official website is u.network. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ. U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

U Network Token Trading

U Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, HADAX, Bibox, DEx.top, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade U Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase U Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

