U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) Director Charles W. Shaver Buys 10,000 Shares

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) Director Charles W. Shaver bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.37 per share, for a total transaction of $53,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

SLCA stock opened at $5.31 on Thursday. U.S. Silica Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $18.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $403.89 million, a P/E ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.11.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The mining company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). U.S. Silica had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $361.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings Inc will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLCA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 348.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,639 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 624.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in U.S. Silica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLCA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on U.S. Silica from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on U.S. Silica from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut U.S. Silica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays cut U.S. Silica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen cut U.S. Silica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Silica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.08.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

