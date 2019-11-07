Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Lowered to $40.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 48.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on UBER. Wedbush reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Macquarie set a $51.00 target price on Uber Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

NYSE:UBER opened at $26.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.26. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $25.58 and a fifty-two week high of $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -7.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBER. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $1,109,000. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,356,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.