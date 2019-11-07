UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ubisoft Entertainment operates in parts of Europe, Canada and the United States and its primary activities are the production, publishing and distribution of interactive entertainment products. Products include video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons, literary, multimedia, audio-visual products, cinematographic and television works. Some of its brands are Driver, Anno, Endwar and Tom Clancy. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Barclays cut shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens raised shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from an underweight rating to an equal rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp cut shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of UBSFY stock opened at $11.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.31. UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $19.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.21.

UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR Company Profile

Ubisoft Entertainment SA engages in the production, publishing, and distribution of video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

