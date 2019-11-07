UBS Group Begins Coverage on BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)

UBS Group started coverage on shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga’s Daily Ratings Newsletter reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX traded up $0.44 on Monday, reaching $17.82. 119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,536. BioNTech has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $21.99.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 for prostate cancer; BNT113 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114, which is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; and BNT115 and BNT116 to treat other cancers, including ovarian cancer.

