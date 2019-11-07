UBS Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for CVS Health (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. They presently have a $78.00 price objective on the pharmacy operator’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CVS. Evercore ISI set a $63.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen set a $76.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.43.

NYSE CVS traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.78. 11,688,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,535,507. CVS Health has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $82.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.34.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $64.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joshua Matthew Flum sold 17,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $1,115,289.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,269. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,605,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,338,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,437 shares of company stock worth $3,248,811. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 14,911 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,641 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in CVS Health by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,048 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

