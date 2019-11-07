UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND)

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LAND. Maxim Group set a $15.00 price objective on Gladstone Land and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Aegis began coverage on Gladstone Land in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

Shares of Gladstone Land stock opened at $11.99 on Tuesday. Gladstone Land has a 52-week low of $11.12 and a 52-week high of $13.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.93 million, a P/E ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.16). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $8.36 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Gladstone Land will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Gladstone bought 135,739 shares of Gladstone Land stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.86 per share, with a total value of $1,609,864.54. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,224,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,380,482.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gladstone Land by 148.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 252,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,846,000 after buying an additional 151,201 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Gladstone Land by 10.6% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Gladstone Land by 5.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,900,000 after buying an additional 12,639 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gladstone Land by 9.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 974,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,237,000 after buying an additional 85,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Gladstone Land by 8.7% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share.

