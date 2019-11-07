UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG)

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 655 ($8.56) price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on IAG. Bank of America initiated coverage on International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a GBX 660 ($8.62) price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays set a GBX 665 ($8.69) price objective on International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.23) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.89) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 631.92 ($8.26).

Get International Consolidated Airlns Grp alerts:

LON:IAG opened at GBX 550.40 ($7.19) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion and a PE ratio of 3.44. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a fifty-two week low of GBX 411.50 ($5.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 669.40 ($8.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.65, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 495.79 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 474.96.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be issued a €0.15 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 2.41%. International Consolidated Airlns Grp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.16%.

About International Consolidated Airlns Grp

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlns Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlns Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.