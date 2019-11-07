UMB Bank N A MO Sells 26,959 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

UMB Bank N A MO trimmed its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,959 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $27,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 725.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 72.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.64.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $131.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,620,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,000,963. The stock has a market cap of $342.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $121.00 and a one year high of $148.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.10.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 39.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.45%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

