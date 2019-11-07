Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Umpqua from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Umpqua from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Umpqua from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James set a $17.00 target price on shares of Umpqua and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Umpqua from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Umpqua has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.67.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Shares of UMPQ traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.75. 902,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,522,942. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06. Umpqua has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $20.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.47.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $317.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.20 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 8.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Umpqua will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 57.53%.

In other Umpqua news, EVP Torran B. Nixon sold 5,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $81,188.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,196.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMPQ. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 16.1% during the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 14,443,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,171 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 3.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,960,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,883,000 after acquiring an additional 203,657 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,008,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,495,000 after acquiring an additional 89,881 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 26.1% during the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,552,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,478,000 after acquiring an additional 734,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 0.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,339,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,401,000 after acquiring an additional 12,831 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.