Unicaja Banco (OTCMKTS:UNJCF) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Unicaja Banco (OTCMKTS:UNJCF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Unicaja Banco Company Profile

Unicaja Banco, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals, companies, and freelancers in Spain and internationally. It offers savings, young, treasure notepad, teen, and basic payment accounts; loyalty, young, master, motor, and home loans; mortgages; deposit products, broker services, savings insurance, pension plans, and investment funds; and life, home, car, accident, agricultural, and health insurance, as well as SME and commerce damage, and civil liability insurance products.

