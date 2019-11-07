UNICORN Token (UNI) Reaches Market Cap of $1.01 Million

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 7th. One UNICORN Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges including Hoo and CoinBene. In the last seven days, UNICORN Token has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar. UNICORN Token has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $72,463.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00015445 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About UNICORN Token

UNICORN Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 tokens. The official website for UNICORN Token is unicorn.cm. UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI.

Buying and Selling UNICORN Token

UNICORN Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hoo. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNICORN Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNICORN Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

