Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Keeler Thomas Management LLC

Keeler Thomas Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,302 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for 3.5% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 163,196 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14,927 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 549.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James set a $197.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $138.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.67.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $177.50. 128,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,559,141. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $128.08 and a 1-year high of $180.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.07). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

