Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Position Reduced by Broderick Brian C

Broderick Brian C cut its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,659 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 10.1% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 163,196 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14,927 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 549.7% in the second quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $197.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.67.

NYSE:UNP opened at $176.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $119.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $128.08 and a one year high of $180.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 32.65%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

