United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on UFCS. BidaskClub downgraded United Fire Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st. TheStreet downgraded United Fire Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

NASDAQ:UFCS traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.26. 106,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,114. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,302.00 and a beta of -0.13. United Fire Group has a 1-year low of $40.86 and a 1-year high of $56.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.06 and a 200 day moving average of $46.82.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $304.20 million for the quarter. United Fire Group had a return on equity of 0.11% and a net margin of 1.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UFCS. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Fire Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Fire Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 1,571.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 182.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of United Fire Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. 61.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

