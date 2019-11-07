United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Director Jason D. Papastavrou Sells 3,036 Shares

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Director Jason D. Papastavrou sold 3,036 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total value of $455,551.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

United Rentals stock traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $150.21. The stock had a trading volume of 221,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,237. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.77. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.28 and a 52 week high of $151.84.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The construction company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 19.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 59.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 157.9% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 83.3% during the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 6,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on United Rentals from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Macquarie set a $99.00 price objective on United Rentals and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $128.00 target price on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Further Reading: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.