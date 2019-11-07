United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga’s Daily Ratings Newsletter reports. They currently have $45.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on USM. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on United States Cellular from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded United States Cellular from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on United States Cellular from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. United States Cellular currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.75.

Shares of USM traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.20. 11,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,054. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.92. United States Cellular has a twelve month low of $30.74 and a twelve month high of $59.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 0.81.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). United States Cellular had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United States Cellular will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kenneth R. Meyers sold 15,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total value of $574,774.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,714.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth R. Meyers sold 17,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $632,003.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,393,140.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in United States Cellular in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,501,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in United States Cellular by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 94,523 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 31,990 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in United States Cellular by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 33,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in United States Cellular during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Game Creek Capital LP acquired a new position in United States Cellular during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,570,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.07% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

