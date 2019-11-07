United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) CEO Gregory Hayes Sells 27,987 Shares of Stock

United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) CEO Gregory Hayes sold 27,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total transaction of $4,136,198.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,649 shares in the company, valued at $42,511,645.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Gregory Hayes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get United Technologies alerts:

On Friday, September 6th, Gregory Hayes sold 19,542 shares of United Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.35, for a total transaction of $2,605,925.70.

UTX traded up $0.88 on Thursday, reaching $149.19. 19,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,219,030. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.51. United Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $100.48 and a 52-week high of $148.57. The company has a market cap of $127.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. United Technologies had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.63%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of United Technologies from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 target price on shares of United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTX. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in United Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in United Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in United Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in United Technologies by 3,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.