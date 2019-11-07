United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Acquired by Rosenbaum Jay D.

Rosenbaum Jay D. lifted its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. United Technologies comprises 2.4% of Rosenbaum Jay D.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Technologies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,834,966 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,962,313,000 after purchasing an additional 777,327 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in United Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,814,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,538,310,000 after purchasing an additional 231,073 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in United Technologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,727,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $645,445,000 after purchasing an additional 117,400 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Technologies by 24.7% during the second quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,968,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $516,705,000 after purchasing an additional 785,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,913,669 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $509,560,000 after purchasing an additional 128,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Get United Technologies alerts:

NYSE:UTX traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $148.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,808,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,219,030. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.21 and a 200-day moving average of $133.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. United Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $100.48 and a 52-week high of $148.57.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.31 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.72%. United Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.63%.

In other United Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.98, for a total value of $567,012.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,265 shares in the company, valued at $5,142,929.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 27,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total transaction of $4,136,198.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,511,645.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,336 shares of company stock worth $26,287,297 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on UTX shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on United Technologies from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $152.00 price objective on United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.69.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Read More: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX).

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.