UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,097 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 111.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 329.7% during the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 159 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 212.5% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 175 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $227.55 per share, for a total transaction of $455,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,986.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.40, for a total transaction of $583,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 187,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,874,298.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,542,400. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $293.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $299.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays set a $260.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $298.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.84.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $4.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $254.52. The company had a trading volume of 93,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,672,273. The company’s 50-day moving average is $233.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.70. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $208.07 and a twelve month high of $287.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $238.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The business had revenue of $60.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.96 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

