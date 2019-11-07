UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 99,295 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 26,967 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $21,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,111,540 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,955,336,000 after purchasing an additional 53,710 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,354.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,540,562 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,083,983,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953,416 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 16.7% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,448,289 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,573,438,000 after purchasing an additional 922,290 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.6% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,812,185 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,174,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,149 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 50.2% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,626,666 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,255,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,140 shares during the period. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UNH traded up $4.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $254.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,672,273. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $233.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.70. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $208.07 and a 1-year high of $287.94.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $60.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.40, for a total value of $583,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 187,979 shares in the company, valued at $43,874,298.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.56, for a total transaction of $5,914,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 163,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,637,581.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,542,400 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of several research reports. Cleveland Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $281.00 to $257.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $298.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.84.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

