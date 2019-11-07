Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) VP Sells $307,860.00 in Stock

Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) VP Donald L. James sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total transaction of $307,860.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,561.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

UFPI opened at $51.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.88. Universal Forest Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.14 and a fifty-two week high of $52.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. Universal Forest Products had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Universal Forest Products’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Universal Forest Products, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UFPI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Universal Forest Products to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Universal Forest Products to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UFPI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 81.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 50,777 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Forest Products during the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 4.0% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 2,428.3% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 8,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 1.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Universal Forest Products Company Profile

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

