Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.20

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.20 and traded as high as $5.85. Universal Technical Institute shares last traded at $5.72, with a volume of 1,188 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.25.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Universal Technical Institute had a negative net margin of 7.51% and a negative return on equity of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $79.04 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 23.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 22,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 529,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 11,280 shares during the last quarter. Mcclain Value Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 12.0% in the second quarter. Mcclain Value Management LLC now owns 283,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 40.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.84% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

Further Reading: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.