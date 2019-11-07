US Concrete (USCR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 8th. Analysts expect US Concrete to post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter. US Concrete has set its FY 2019 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $367.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.18 million. US Concrete had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect US Concrete to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of USCR stock opened at $52.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.96 million, a PE ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.36. US Concrete has a 52-week low of $30.41 and a 52-week high of $56.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

In other US Concrete news, VP Matthew Emmert sold 1,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total transaction of $80,787.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,973. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 1,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total value of $60,470.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,926.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,717 shares of company stock worth $177,498 in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on USCR. BidaskClub upgraded US Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Sidoti boosted their price target on US Concrete from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut US Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on US Concrete in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

US Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

