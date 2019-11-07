US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $130.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.30 million.

Shares of NASDAQ USWS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.80. The company had a trading volume of 584 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,974. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average is $4.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $133.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35. US Well Services has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $10.53.

USWS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Well Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. ValuEngine cut shares of US Well Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.97.

US Well Services Company Profile

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services for the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

