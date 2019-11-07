Usca Ria LLC Acquires Shares of 680 Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 77.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,857,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,881,000 after buying an additional 808,710 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 12.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,555,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $642,625,000 after purchasing an additional 626,277 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 106.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,031,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,277,000 after purchasing an additional 531,517 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 26.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,064,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,767,000 after purchasing an additional 428,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1,819.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 359,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,624,000 after purchasing an additional 341,071 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Lori J. Bondar sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,928. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 6,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $821,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,781 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,877 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AVY traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $132.66. 34,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,946. Avery Dennison Corp has a 52 week low of $82.89 and a 52 week high of $133.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.32.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.05. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 53.79%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.28%.

AVY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

