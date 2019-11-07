Usca Ria LLC Invests $73,000 in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 587.4% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 216.6% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Unilever by 35.6% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Unilever by 56.4% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

UN traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.49. The company had a trading volume of 171,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,481. Unilever NV has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $63.62. The company has a market capitalization of $99.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.05.

Several research firms have weighed in on UN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Unilever from an “in-line” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

