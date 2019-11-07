Usca Ria LLC Makes New $92,000 Investment in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,057 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 11.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,036,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $645,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,302 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 19.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,559,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $531,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,673 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 4.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,357,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,346,000 after acquiring an additional 204,356 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 386.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,040,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 42.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,258,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,826,000 after acquiring an additional 971,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ZION. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

NASDAQ:ZION traded up $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $51.04. The stock had a trading volume of 236,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,399. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.72. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 52-week low of $38.08 and a 52-week high of $51.81.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.29 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.50%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Zions Bancorporation NA’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, General Counsel Thomas E. Laursen sold 957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $38,997.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 5,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.38, for a total value of $282,453.60. Insiders sold 24,648 shares of company stock worth $1,194,303 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

