Usca Ria LLC Purchases New Holdings in Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES)

Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Ares Management during the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ares Management stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $32.15. 412,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,948. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.47. Ares Management Corp has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $32.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $466.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.15 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The business’s revenue was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ares Management Corp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ares Management news, Director Ares Management Llc sold 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.11, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,554.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,930,862 shares of company stock valued at $528,086 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 151.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ARES. Barclays set a $33.00 price objective on Ares Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $33.00 target price on shares of Ares Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

