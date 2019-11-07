Usca Ria LLC Purchases New Position in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE)

Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 18.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 72.9% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. 59.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Barclays upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.40. 58,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,377. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a 1 year low of $13.81 and a 1 year high of $16.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.34 and a 200-day moving average of $16.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $331.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Apple Hospitality REIT’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.77%.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, insider Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.39 per share, for a total transaction of $76,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,133,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,959,366.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Redd Hugh acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $31,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,644.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

