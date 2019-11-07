ValuEngine Downgrades LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) to Buy

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LSB Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE:LXU traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $4.26. 6,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,107. LSB Industries has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $8.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.17 and its 200-day moving average is $4.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

In related news, Director Lynn F. White acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $42,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,140.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in LSB Industries by 490.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,658 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 84,441 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in LSB Industries by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,116,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,153,000 after purchasing an additional 67,015 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in LSB Industries by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 141,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 51,051 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in LSB Industries by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,499 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 39,800 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in LSB Industries by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,351,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after purchasing an additional 35,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

About LSB Industries

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

