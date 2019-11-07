ValuEngine Downgrades World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $88.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. FBN Securities raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.69.

WWE traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.04. 43,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,387,592. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.48 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.51 and a 200 day moving average of $73.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 52 week low of $52.69 and a 52 week high of $100.45.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $186.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.19 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In related news, Director Patricia A. Gottesman sold 4,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $276,323.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,237.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindsell Train Ltd increased its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 7,807,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,192,000 after buying an additional 638,652 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,228,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,712,000 after purchasing an additional 119,861 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 5,475.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 966,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,770,000 after purchasing an additional 948,879 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 782,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,538,000 after purchasing an additional 10,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 190.2% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 765,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,546,000 after purchasing an additional 501,800 shares in the last quarter. 71.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

