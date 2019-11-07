ValuEngine Lowers Atento (NYSE:ATTO) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ATTO. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Atento in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded Atento from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atento from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.88.

Shares of ATTO stock opened at $3.09 on Monday. Atento has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $6.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $239.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.72.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Atento by 1,843.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 287,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 272,834 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Atento by 120.1% during the second quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 55,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 30,141 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Atento by 25.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 730,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 148,754 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Atento during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Atento in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services.

