ValuEngine Lowers CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) to Strong Sell

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, DNB Markets downgraded shares of CGG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of CGGYY traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $2.71. 2,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.05. CGG has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $2.71.

CGG Company Profile

CGG operates as a geoscience company in North America, the Central and South Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir; and Equipment segments. The Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir segment develops and licenses multi-client seismic surveys; processes seismic data; and sells seismic data processing and reservoir characterization software primarily under the geovation, Hampson-Russell, and Jason brands.

