Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.60% and a negative return on equity of 80.89%. The company had revenue of $629.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Valvoline updated its FY20 guidance to $1.37-1.48 EPS.

NYSE:VVV traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,794,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,035. Valvoline has a twelve month low of $16.90 and a twelve month high of $23.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.20.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

