Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 130,688 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 6.2% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $29,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,879,136 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,278,319,000 after buying an additional 1,203,705 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Apple by 5.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,261,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,176,836,000 after buying an additional 1,996,126 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 2,874.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,914,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,108,275,000 after buying an additional 34,707,634 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,240,790 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,006,058,000 after buying an additional 161,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,041,509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,144,877,000 after buying an additional 302,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Apple from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. New Street Research set a $155.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Apple from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nomura raised their price target on Apple from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Macquarie set a $210.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.51.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.26, for a total transaction of $917,178.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,607,132.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 12,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $2,915,904.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,531,958.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 428,264 shares of company stock worth $90,909,405 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $259.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,197,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,914,362. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.97. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.00 and a 1-year high of $258.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,144.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.90%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

