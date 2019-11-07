Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 12.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 139,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,502 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $10,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VDE. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Personal Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 263.3% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 12,775.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.86. 52,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,818. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.06. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $71.70 and a twelve month high of $96.84.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.