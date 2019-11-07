Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,908,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,124,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,262 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,383,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $874,990,000 after acquiring an additional 687,094 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,451,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,089,000 after acquiring an additional 156,241 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,324,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $403,241,000 after acquiring an additional 74,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,988,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,684,000 after acquiring an additional 228,381 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $91.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,958,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,444,106. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.08 and a fifty-two week high of $95.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.19.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

