Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,828 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 228.6% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

VB traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $159.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,866. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.63. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.80 and a fifty-two week high of $161.00.

