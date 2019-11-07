Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stock Position Increased by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 173,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,686 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 4.6% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $22,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $134.04. 272,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,978. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.73. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $107.57 and a 1 year high of $135.37.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

