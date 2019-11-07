VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 1,582.45% and a negative return on equity of 73.80%. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million.

Shares of VBIV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,672,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,615. VBI Vaccines has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.05.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VBIV. ValuEngine upgraded VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

In other news, CEO Jeff Baxter purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 608,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,127.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven Gillis purchased 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Insiders bought a total of 30,212,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,105,440 over the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the structure of the target virus.

