Vectura Group (LON:VEC) Given Buy Rating at Citigroup

Vectura Group (LON:VEC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vectura Group in a report on Monday. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vectura Group in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Vectura Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 133.50 ($1.74).

VEC stock opened at GBX 88.30 ($1.15) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $542.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 85.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 81. Vectura Group has a 52 week low of GBX 0.91 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 97.66 ($1.28).

About Vectura Group

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta and Anoro Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

