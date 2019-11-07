Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $108.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.37 million. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 47.03% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Veeco Instruments updated its Q4 guidance to $(0.03)-0.18 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:VECO opened at $16.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -407.50 and a beta of 1.38. Veeco Instruments has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

VECO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities set a $19.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Veeco Instruments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam deposition and etch systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

