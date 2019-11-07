Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $526.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.49 million. Venator Materials had a positive return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 19.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

Shares of VNTR stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,042,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,001. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.80. Venator Materials has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $7.24. The stock has a market cap of $287.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.78, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

VNTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup downgraded Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Nomura dropped their price target on Venator Materials from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Venator Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.17.

In related news, insider Kurt Ogden bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $33,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 30,300 shares of company stock worth $68,903 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

