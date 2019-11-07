Verity Asset Management Inc. Sells 17 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Verity Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,312,832 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,294,918,000 after purchasing an additional 387,740 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,082,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $49,389,711,000 after purchasing an additional 415,448 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 191,406.0% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,307,191 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $930,719,000 after purchasing an additional 9,302,331 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,997,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,463,210,000 after purchasing an additional 57,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,449,842 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,426,354,000 after purchasing an additional 41,699 shares in the last quarter. 55.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,776.73, for a total value of $1,563,522.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,749 shares in the company, valued at $6,660,960.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,773.99, for a total transaction of $6,164,615.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,747 shares of company stock worth $40,737,808 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN stock traded down $7.57 on Thursday, hitting $1,788.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,645,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,025,474. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,307.00 and a 12-month high of $2,035.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,760.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,840.76. The stock has a market cap of $894.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $2,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank set a $2,150.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Macquarie set a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,189.97.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

