Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Position Decreased by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408,444 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.6% of First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $24,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $75,557.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,362.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $981,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853 shares in the company, valued at $49,260.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,047 shares of company stock worth $1,219,943. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.56. The company had a trading volume of 6,817,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,212,356. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $61.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $32.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a $0.615 dividend. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.23%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. Citigroup set a $62.00 price target on Verizon Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Nomura cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.69.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

