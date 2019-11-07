Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

VIAB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Viacom from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Viacom from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. TheStreet cut Viacom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Viacom in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson set a $31.00 price objective on Viacom and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

Viacom stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.57. 310,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,787,069. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.32. Viacom has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.35.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.14. Viacom had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Viacom will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Viacom by 514.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viacom by 1,788.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Viacom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its position in Viacom by 227.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Viacom by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viacom Company Profile

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

