Viking Therapeutics’ (VKTX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) in a report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VKTX. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC initiated coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Viking Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Viking Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.19.

NASDAQ VKTX traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.44. 1,356,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,119,898. The stock has a market cap of $473.70 million, a PE ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 2.29. Viking Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $14.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day moving average of $7.57.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,395,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,482,000 after purchasing an additional 280,919 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,699,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,709,000 after purchasing an additional 590,194 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,747,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,504,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 768,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after purchasing an additional 11,916 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 369,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 49,027 shares during the period. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol.

