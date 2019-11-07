Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vipshop Holdings Ltd. is an online discount retailer for brands. The Company offers branded products to consumers in China through flash sales on its vipshop.com website. It offers a wide selection of various famous branded discount products including apparel for women, men and children, fashion goods, cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, through its website. Vipshop Holdings Ltd. is headquartered in Guangzhou. “

Get Vipshop alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. CICC Research upgraded Vipshop from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vipshop from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. New Street Research upgraded Vipshop from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $9.50 in a report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Vipshop from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Vipshop from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.58.

Vipshop stock opened at $11.71 on Friday. Vipshop has a 52 week low of $5.03 and a 52 week high of $12.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.46.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $1.46. Vipshop had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $21.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Vipshop’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vipshop will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VIPS. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 308.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,315,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525,949 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 30.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,957,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,968,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155,879 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 26.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,731,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865,045 shares during the period. Origin Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the third quarter worth approximately $27,902,000. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the third quarter worth approximately $19,125,000. Institutional investors own 45.62% of the company’s stock.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vipshop (VIPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.